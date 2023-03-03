Jeffrey Hatton sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury of the 140th District Court, presided over by Judge Douglas Freitag, sentenced 26-year-old Jeffrey Hatton to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Hatton was initially charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following his arrest in May 2018, but four of the charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hatton must register as a sex offender for life.
It is not known at this time where Hatton will serve his sentence.
