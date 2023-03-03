Jeffrey Hatton sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury of the 140th District Court, presided over by Judge Douglas Freitag, sentenced 26-year-old Jeffrey Hatton to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Hatton was initially charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following his arrest in May 2018, but four of the charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hatton must register as a sex offender for life.

It is not known at this time where Hatton will serve his sentence.

