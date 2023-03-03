Lubbock-Cooper advances to 5A State Title game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #8 Lubbock Cooper went on an amazing late run to beat #10 Lamar Fulshear 70-52 to advance to the 5A State Championship game Saturday in San Antonio.

Lubbock-Cooper closed the game on an amazing 22-4 to get the win.

The game was tied at 48 with 7:13 left when the Lady Pirates went on a 14-0 run. Following a score by the Chargers, the wonders from Woodrow went on an 8-0 run.

Peyton North led Lubbock Cooper with 31 points.

Carisa Cortez added 14 points.

Majik Esquivel chipped in 12.

#8 Lubbock Cooper will face #17 Frisco Liberty 3 p.m. Saturday in the Alamodome for the 5A State Title.

Liberty beat #4 San Antonio Wagner 62-51 for their 15th straight win.

It’s hard to believe back on November 18th, Monterey beat Liberty by 52, 69-17.

Good luck to Lubbock Cooper Saturday.

