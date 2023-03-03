Lubbock firefighters run fourty-eight-hour marathon to raise cancer, mental health awareness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. There is also a growing concern about the stresses faced by firefighters and the cumulative impact it has on their mental health and well-being.

For those reasons, Lubbock firefighters are participating in a forty-eight-hour marathon, from March 3-5th, in order to raise awareness and donations for firefighter cancer and mental well-being. Lubbock firefighters will run four miles every four hours for two days. All donations will go to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Foundation, to support firefighter mental health and cancer programs.

“Firefighters face a broad spectrum of mental and physical exposures. We don’t always get the opportunity immediately to process what we see and experience on the job,” said Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. “That’s why supporting those who support others is so vital. Providing licensed therapists, treatment facilities, resiliency programs, education, and mental health resources is vital to prolonging the careers of our firefighters.”

The marathon begins Friday, March. 3 and ends Sunday, March 5.

More information about the forty-eight-hour marathon can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/LPFFA972

https://gofund.me/3cbb1432

