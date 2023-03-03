Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock man sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed

Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has sentenced 24-year-old Luis Munoz to 99 years in prison for his role in a drug deal that left a man paralyzed.

The jury for the 140th District Court under Judge Douglas Freitag discussed for 45 minutes before delivering their sentence.

In the early hours of Aug. 25, 2020, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault at Drug Emporium at 5109 82nd St.

Then-18-year-old Aaron Assiter had called police, stating he “was bleeding from everywhere.” Upon arrival, police found Assiter with a gunshot wound in his neck. The injury left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Assiter later described the incident to police as a “drug deal gone bad.”

Police also arrested Tanner James Stone in reference to the shooting. He is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Munoz was indicted on Feb. 28. The jury convicted Munoz of aggravated robbery on Thursday after 15 minutes of deliberation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody, 1 at large, charged in shooting in Drug Emporium parking lot

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March Madness Prostitution Sting
17 arrests made in Operation March Madness
Hockley Co. crash
Emergency crews responding to crash in Hockley Co.
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 22
Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Latest News

Alleged fentanyl trafficker who advertised to Carrollton kids federally charged
Jose Manuel Elizondo, 71, San Juanita Elizondo, 65
Owners charged in fatal Anton dog attack
A Central Lubbock convenience store is looking to identify two suspects that robbed the...
Central Lubbock business hoping to identify suspects after armed robbery
A Central Lubbock convenience store is looking to identify two suspects that robbed the...
Central Lubbock armed robbery