Lubbock man sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has sentenced 24-year-old Luis Munoz to 99 years in prison for his role in a drug deal that left a man paralyzed.

The jury for the 140th District Court under Judge Douglas Freitag discussed for 45 minutes before delivering their sentence.

In the early hours of Aug. 25, 2020, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault at Drug Emporium at 5109 82nd St.

Then-18-year-old Aaron Assiter had called police, stating he “was bleeding from everywhere.” Upon arrival, police found Assiter with a gunshot wound in his neck. The injury left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Assiter later described the incident to police as a “drug deal gone bad.”

Police also arrested Tanner James Stone in reference to the shooting. He is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Munoz was indicted on Feb. 28. The jury convicted Munoz of aggravated robbery on Thursday after 15 minutes of deliberation.

