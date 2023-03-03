Local Listings
Owners charged in fatal Anton dog attack

Jose Manuel Elizondo, 71, San Juanita Elizondo, 65
Jose Manuel Elizondo, 71, San Juanita Elizondo, 65
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been arrested and charged after a man was attacked and killed by three dogs in Anton last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hockley Co. Sheriff reveals Anton man died from dog attack

In June 2022, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 800 block of Tarver Street just after 7 a.m. for reports of a man lying in a driveway. After deputies arrived, they found 57-year-old Andrew Woods dead with multiple blunt and penetrating injuries. Three dogs were also found at the scene.

Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation

After reviewing an autopsy of Woods’ body, authorities determined he had sustained his injuries from a dog attack. The three dogs were taken into custody and euthanized.

The owners of the dogs, 71-year-old Jose Manuel Elizondo and 65-year-old San Juanita Elizondo, have been arrested and indicted, according to court records. They have been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Each person is being held in the Hockley County jail on a $75,000 bond.

