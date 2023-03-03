Second annual Swing Fore Nine benefit tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, March 15th a tragic, fatal car crash involving the University of the Southwest Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams took 7 lives and changed 2 forever. In April of 2022, a benefit golf tournament and cookout were held to raise funds for the families and victims to help them recover from such a tragic experience and raised over $160,000.

The second annual Swing Fore Nine tournament well be held this Saturday, March 3rd with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and ceremony to be held beforehand. We are happy to announce that both survivors of the crash, golfers Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill will be present to play! Additionally, families of the other victims will be in attendance and playing! All team spots are sold as well as sponsorships, but donations will still be received! There is also a silent auction where users may be bid online. The funds raised this year will go towards a scholarship fund in these players’ names to later be awarded to collegiate golfers from/in the Permian Basin region (Southeast New Mexico – West Texas).

Those wishing to contribute a donation or bid on the online silent auction may do so at www.SwingForeNine.com. 100% of the funds raised go to the scholarship fund thanks to a private donor and the Hobbs Rotary Club covering the costs of the tournament.

On Tuesday, March 15th, teammates of the USW Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams were traveling back to Hobbs from Midland when a Dodge pickup collided head-on with their passenger van. The accident killed 9 people, including both passengers of the Dodge pickup, 6 USW golfers, and the USW golf coach; and sent 2 of the college golfers to the hospital who are recovering well today.

For more information, to get involved, and for upcoming fundraiser events on behalf of the Swing Fore Nine Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams, you may contact Meghan Mooney at (480)784-7183 or meghan@mooneystrats.com. The tournament is presented by the Hobbs Rotary Club with several other sponsors involved.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.