South Plains: Less wind, more warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some wind relief and mild early March temperatures highlight our weekend weather. Day by day it’s a mix.

Sunny with a slight breeze this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about five degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

Clear and cold tonight with most of the area headed for lows in the 30s. Typical for early March.

The first weekend of the third month will be dry with mild temperatures.

Tomorrow begins sunny, breezy, and a bit chilly. Winds are expected to be light Saturday afternoon with highs again about five degrees above average.

Join us for this year's Severe Weather Awareness Day. It's Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Science Spectrum. It's free and geared to all ages! (KCBD First Alert)

Great weather to join us for this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Day at the Science Spectrum on the South Loop. The First Alert Weather Team will be there along with many others with severe weather information and safety. There will be door prizes and other items. We hope to see you there!

Gusty winds return Sunday afternoon, increasing to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph possible. The wildfire danger will be very high. Outdoor burning and other activity that may involve extreme heat or generate sparks is strongly discouraged.

Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average Sunday and again Monday.

Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday and Thursday.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

For today, March 3, Lubbock’s average low is 35° and the average high 64°. The record low is 7° in 1943 and the record high is 88° in 2009.

Sunrise today is at 7:13 AM CST, sunset at 6:45 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:12 AM CST.

TIME CHANGE AHEAD

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not this weekend but next. Clocks spring forward one hour at 2 AM Sunday, March 12. At that point 2 AM CST becomes 3 AM CDT. Once again, there is talk in Washington, DC of doing away with the time change. A stop to this silliness would be welcome.

