Team Luke Hope for Minds raising money, awareness in March 3-3-3 Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Team Luke Hope for Minds is raising money to continue supporting children who’ve suffered from brain injuries, but the foundation also hopes awareness and prevention can keep that need from growing. The 3-3-3 Campaign, conducted during Brain Injury Awareness Month, focuses on Luke Siegel’s favorite number and his favorite color - green.

Green covers the Luke Siegel Field, the baseball field named in his honor after the Lubbock teen died in 2021, years after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart crash.

“Green is the color and what we’re trying to do is get people to know that just the way people know pink with October,” Luke’s father, Tim Siegel said.

Siegel founded Team Luke Hope for Minds after the crash to support kids with brain injuries and their families.

“We’re growing and I know that we need support because I never want to tell a family no. Right now, we’re having to tell families hold on, because we’re continuing to try to raise money,” Siegel said.

The annual 3-3-3 Campaign during the month of March encourages people to donate any amount with the number 3 to Team Luke. Along with getting that green to families, it’s also the color for brain injury awareness.

“Last year, we gave out over half a million dollars, but this year we’re also focusing as much on prevention,” Siegel said.

The foundation is partnering with Moody Neurorehabilitation Center, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock and safety company ABUS, to provide kids with new bike helmets. The giveaway, Helmets and Heroes, is Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a. m. to noon at Trustpoint, located at 4302 Princeton St. The first 300 kids ages 14 and under will get a new top-of-the-line helmet, personally fitted to them. There will also be first responder trucks and food trucks.

Team Luke is partnering with rehab facilities and a safety company to provide 300 new helmets to Lubbock kids. (KCBD)

“When we talk about prevention, when it comes to helmet wearing, most kids you see when they’re riding a bike or something, the helmet is pushed back. And generally, when you fall, you fall forward and it’s not even protecting you. And so, we’ll have someone from ABUS come from Chicago to talk about how to wear a helmet properly,” Siegel said.

Siegel also hopes to see a lot of green Friday for Team Luke Day - March 3.

“We encourage everyone in Lubbock to wear a Team Luke shirt or sweatshirt or the bracelet and tag Team Luke Hope for Minds ‘cause we’d love to see people support Team Luke,” Siegel said.

You can donate to the Team Luke Hope for Minds 3-3-3 Campaign here. More than 25 restaurants are also partnering with Team Luke throughout the month to support the foundation.

More than 25 restaurants are partnering with Team Luke to raise money for children with brain injuries and their families. (KCBD)

