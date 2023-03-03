Texas Tech routs North Dakota

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Powered by an impressive and balanced offensive effort, Texas Tech routed North Dakota, 13-5, to earn the squad’s home opener Thursday night at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders smashed seven doubles in tonight’s contests – the most since at least 2017.

Ellie Bailey led the way going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Nine different Red Raiders (13-5) tallied a hit in the victory, as the Red smashed 13 hits and scored 12 times in the run-rule victory.

“The team did a great job today of coming out and battling,” head coach Craig Snider said. “We scored early and often after that. It was really good to see us keep the same offensive approach that we have the last 17 games. It was great to do it at home in front of our home crowd.”

The Red Raiders struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning to snag the lead once and for all, behind six straight hits to open the frame.

Makinzy Herzog led off the inning with a single and came around to score the very next batter as Kailey Wyckoff doubled to left center. Dee McClarity and Ellie Bailey kept the streak going with back-to-back singles that plated a run.

Arriana Villa and Peyton Blythe capped off the inning with a double and single, respectively, to give Tech an early 4-0.

After a quiet second frame, the Red Raiders put up an eight-spot, using seven hits and a pair of UND errors. Bailey (2), Alanna Barraza and Wyckoff all recorded a double in the frame to tally eight runs.

Hover worked around a two-out single and sat down the final batter of the fourth frame to send the Tech offense back to the plate. A pinch-hit double from Morgan Hornback scored Barraza, who reached with a single up-the-middle, to give the Red Raiders a 13-0 lead heading into the fifth.

The Edgewood, Texas native continued to work in the circle and quickly recorded the first two outs of the final frame, but North Dakota (1-14) refused to go down without a fight. The Fighting Hawks recorded three straight singles to load the bases. Hoover gave up back-to-back home runs to Madison Pede and Mariah Peter to cut the lead to 13-5. Olivia Rains checked into the circle for Hoover and forced a ground out on her pitch to end the game in five.

Makaela Carr (1-3) suffered the loss after giving up six runs and four hits during the opening frame.

Notable

Kailey Wyckoff (2), Dee McClarity (2), Ellie Bailey (3), Arriana Villa (2) and Alanna Barraza (2) all recorded multi-hit contests.

Wyckoff (3), Bailey (2) and Barraza (2) each also recorded multi-RBI contests.

After playing the first 17 games on the road, tonight’s contest marked the first of 10 straight home games.

Next Up

Texas Tech returns to action in day two of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. The Red Raiders will take on Rutgers at 3 p.m. and Seton Hall at 5:30 p.m.

