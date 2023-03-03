Local Listings
TrueNorth Steel unveils new storage tanks from Lubbock construction line

TrueNorth Steel showed off the results of its newest production line in Lubbock.
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TrueNorth Steel showed off the results of its newest production line in Lubbock on Thursday.

The manufacturing company is now building fuel storage tanks that will be sent across the country.

The new production line has been in the works for the past year.

TrueNorth’s President Dan Kadrmas says the company can produce about two tanks per week right now, but the goal is to produce 10 per week by the end of the year.

Here in the Hub City, the line will create more than just tanks.

“It’s going to be adding manufacturing,” Kadrmas said. “We’re going to be adding 30 more people. We’ve added 50 people in the last year and we’re adding 30 more people this year so it’s really going to be adding to the manufacturing base of Lubbock. It’s going to be great distribution and manufacturing.”

There’s more than meets the eye with these new tanks.

Kadrmas says they are double walled with steel on the inside and fiberglass out the outside.

The double wall helps detect leaks before fuel can escape the tank.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

