Three injured in four-vehicle crash on W. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of the 2600 block of West Loop 289 involving four vehicles with one vehicle flipped over.

LPD received the call at 5:24 p.m. Two minor injuries and moderate injury have been reported.

The northbound lanes near the 19th Street exit have been shut down.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.