Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Three injured in four-vehicle crash on W. Loop 289

The northbound lanes near the 19th Street exit have been shut down.
The northbound lanes near the 19th Street exit have been shut down.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of the 2600 block of West Loop 289 involving four vehicles with one vehicle flipped over.

LPD received the call at 5:24 p.m. Two minor injuries and moderate injury have been reported.

The northbound lanes near the 19th Street exit have been shut down.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March Madness Prostitution Sting
17 arrests made in Operation March Madness
Hockley Co. crash
Emergency crews responding to crash in Hockley Co.
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 22
Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Latest News

The southbound lanes of West Loop 289 starting at 50th Street have been closed as responders...
Southbound lanes at 50th and W. Loop closed
I-27 entrapment
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi
South Loop and University crash
Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured
Lubbock Police Department
LPD: Traffic shut down on Iola due to crash