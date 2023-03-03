Warming trend for the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s light winds and warm temperatures see an increase over the next few days, thanks to westerly winds. Tonight, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly clear skies. The sunshine continues tomorrow, with highs working up to the mid and upper 60s and low 70s.

4 day forecast (KCBD)

Breezes increase slightly. By Sunday, highs could be in the upper 70s and 80s, thanks to windier conditions bringing in more dry, warm air from the west and southwest. Sunday’s winds top out in the afternoon, bringing more clouds into the area.

