Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Warming trend for the next few days

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s light winds and warm temperatures see an increase over the next few days, thanks to westerly winds. Tonight, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly clear skies. The sunshine continues tomorrow, with highs working up to the mid and upper 60s and low 70s.

4 day forecast
4 day forecast(KCBD)

Breezes increase slightly. By Sunday, highs could be in the upper 70s and 80s, thanks to windier conditions bringing in more dry, warm air from the west and southwest. Sunday’s winds top out in the afternoon, bringing more clouds into the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March Madness Prostitution Sting
17 arrests made in Operation March Madness
Hockley Co. crash
Emergency crews responding to crash in Hockley Co.
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 22
Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Latest News

Sunny with a slight breeze this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about five degrees above...
South Plains: Less wind, more warmth
Some wind relief and mild early March temperatures highlight our weekend weather. Day by day...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, March 3
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, March 3
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, March 3
Some wind relief and mild early March temperatures highlight our weekend weather. Day by day...
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, March 3