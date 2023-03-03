Local Listings
Willie Walter sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of a child

34-year-old Willie Walter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a child on...
34-year-old Willie Walter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a child on Friday, March 3, 2023.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 34-year-old Willie Walter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a child on Friday.

Walter pled guilty to sexual assault of a girl who was under 17 years of age back in July 2020.

Walter was sentenced in the 137th District Court presided over by the Honorable John “Trey” J. McClendon III.

He has been in jail since December 2020. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

