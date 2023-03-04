2 injured in 4-vehicle accident on MSF

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking drivers to avoid the Marsha Sharp Freeway from University to Buddy Holly Avenue while they work the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Police tell us two people have been injured. One person has moderate injuries that may turn serious, another has minor injuries.

The call came in from the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp around 7:40 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of MSF are closed with traffic being diverted at Avenue Q.

