Alan Jacobsen riding bicycle across America to raise money for hospital that saved his grandsons’ life

Alan will be riding through Lamesa and the South Plains this weekend
Alan Jacobsen is riding his bike from the west coast to the east coast.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alan Jacobsen is riding his bike from the west coast to the east coast. Alan has been a cyclist for 40 years, but it wasn’t until his grandson Isaac was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just 8 years old that he was inspired to ride coast to coast.

“It was quite devastating to the family because he’d been a healthy kid up until a few weeks prior to his diagnosis. It happened so suddenly.” Alan said.

Isaac battled leukemia for 16 months at Valley Children’s Hospital, but is now in remission and is receiving small treatments in his home.

Isaac’s battle inspired his grandfather to give back.

“You got to do a lot of climbing, a lot of uphill. It’s very strenuous. It’s very difficult and that’s what cancer treatment is like,” Alan said.

Alan said he’s starting from where the sun sets and ending where the sun rises.

“That’s how we felt when we got the diagnosis: oh my god is the sun setting on his life?”

“When the sun rises it’s a brand new lease on life and he’s gonna be fine and healthy and a normal kid going forward and it’s a brand-new day.”

Alan began his journey on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Huntington Beach, California and will end his ride on Friday Mar. 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Through his journey, he will visit seven states, seeing rough terrain, harsh weather and beautiful scenery. Every penny donated to Alan’s journey will go straight to the Valley Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Disorder Center.

Alan will be riding through Lamesa and the South Plains this weekend and encourages you to say hi and donate if you can. If you would like to donate click here.

You can follow Alan’s journey on his YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

