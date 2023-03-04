Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Mar. 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
Boys Regional Semifinals
4A
Randall 69 Estacado 55
Canyon 44 Wichita Falls Hirschi 32
3A
Childress 62 City View 49
Brock 52 Shallowater 50 OT Final
2A
Floydada 91 Reagan County 77
New Home 60 New Deal 32
1A
Lorenzo 43 Nazareth 37
Jayton 61 Happy 42
Girls New Mexico Playoffs
Hope Christian 47 Lovington 44
Hobbs 67 Rio Rancho 14
