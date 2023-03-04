Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Mar. 3

Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

Boys Regional Semifinals

4A

Randall 69 Estacado 55

Canyon 44 Wichita Falls Hirschi 32

3A

Childress 62 City View 49

Brock 52 Shallowater 50 OT Final

2A

Floydada 91 Reagan County 77

New Home 60 New Deal 32

1A

Lorenzo 43 Nazareth 37

Jayton 61 Happy 42

Girls New Mexico Playoffs

Hope Christian 47 Lovington 44

Hobbs 67 Rio Rancho 14

