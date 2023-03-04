Lubbock Cooper falls in State Title game 57-52
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates came up short in the 5A State Title game losing 57-52 to Frisco Liberty in San Antonio.
Lubbock Cooper jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Pirates only scored four points in the second quarter and trailed 23-21 at the half.
Frisco Liberty stretched the lead to 37-30 after three quarters.
In the 4th, the Lady Pirates cut the deficit to 4 before Liberty went on a 4-0 run to go up 8.
Lubbock Cooper responded with hoops from Majik Esquivel & Carisa Cortez to make it 49-45 with 3:12 left.
Esquivel’s three pointer pulled Lubbock Cooper within one twice late, but Liberty hit big shots.
Esquivel led the Lady Pirates with 16.
Cortez had 15.
Lubbock Cooper finishes the season 31-7
We are super proud of the Lady Pirates.
