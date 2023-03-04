Nazareth girls win State Championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swiftettes are back on top of the Texas 1A Basketball Mountain!

No. 7 Nazareth beat No. 1 Huckabay 30-20 to win the 1A State Championship Saturday morning in San Antonio.

(Pete Christy, KCBD)

The Swiftettes didn’t score in the first quarter trailing 6-0.

Nazareth was down 14-6 in the second but went on a 13-0 run late into the third to take the lead.

Huckabay scored just 6 points in the entire second half.

Playing in their 31st State Tournament, the Nazareth Girls competed in the State Title game for the 29th time, winning their 25th State Championship!

That’s incredibly impressive!

Nazareth finishes the season 31-9 with a State Championship.

Congrats to Coach Eric Schilling and the Nazareth Swiftettes!

