Saint Francis Ministries cuts ribbon on Lubbock foster care facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saint Francis Ministries has opened a new facility to better serve children on the South Plains.

The organization cares for kids in the Texas foster care system. Today, it celebrated the grand opening of a facility that is the first of its kind in Texas, and it’s right here in Lubbock.

The ribbon cutting for the Saint Francis Ministries Residential - Texas facility began with an invocation and dedication to the kids who will be served, given by Aaron Dawson, a minister at Monterey Church of Christ

“Young people with names we don’t yet know and stories that have not yet been heard,” Dawson said. “Journeys that will intersect with these doors, these walls, these staff, and this caring Lubbock community.”

The residential treatment center is the first Texas facility based on the qualified residential treatment program model. According to Saint Francis CEO William Clark, the center will provide 21 additional beds for children in foster care from more than 40 counties.

“The opportunity to help more kids, more families,” Clark said. “To help them work through trauma to help give them the opportunity to move forward in life. It is very important. It’s very impactful.”

Clark says he’s seen first-hand how a single act of kindness can create a road to prosperity.

“One caring adult. One caring organization,” Clark said. “Had an impact and helped me move from statistic to success.”

The treatment facility serves children with emotional or behavioral issues by using processes based on each child’s specific needs.

“It reduces the trauma on them, it helps them heal quicker, it goes back to giving them an opportunity,” Clark said. “It sets also a model for the state of Texas.”

Lubbock is helping to lead the way by creating what Clark says is today’s foundation for tomorrow’s success.

Saint Francis Ministries has been in operation for 77 years. The nonprofit currently provides services to 1,600 children in the foster care system here in Texas.

