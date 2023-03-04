Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 76-52

Despite scoring nine of the first 11 points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa...
Despite scoring nine of the first 11 points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa State 76-52, Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa (KCBD) – Despite scoring nine of the first 11 points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa State 76-52, Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders took an early lead in the first quarter with Bre’Amber Scott sinking a three putting Tech up by 3. They took their biggest lead in the first quarter by 7 before Iowa State came alive.

In the second quarter, Cyclone Denae Fritz make a three point jumper to put Iowa State up by 5. Iowa State took their biggest lead by 32.

Texas Tech

Bailey Maupin - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 2-7 FG

Bre’Amber Scott - 8 pts | 4 rebs | 3-8 FG

Jazmaine Lewis - 8 pts | 5 rebs | 4-9 FG

Iowa State

Ashley Joens - 22 pts | 10 rebs | 6-19 FG

Emily Ryan - 12 pts | 11 rebs | 4-6 FG

Lexi Donarski - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 4-10 FG

Tech shot 30% from the field, 29% from behind the arc and had 15 turnovers to go with 29 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders open the Big 12 Conference Championships on Thursday against ninth-seeded Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes near the 19th Street exit have been shut down.
Three injured in four-vehicle crash on W. Loop 289
Jose Manuel Elizondo, 71, San Juanita Elizondo, 65
Owners charged in fatal Anton dog attack
A Central Lubbock convenience store is looking to identify two suspects that robbed the...
Central Lubbock business hoping to identify suspects after armed robbery
Lubbock police are asking drivers to avoid the Marsha Sharp Freeway from University to Buddy...
2 injured in 4-vehicle accident on MSF
Luis Alcadio Munoz, 21, of Lubbock
Luis Munoz sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery that left man paralyzed

Latest News

Texas Tech (10-1) beat Michigan (4-6) at Minute Maid Park 10-7 on Saturday afternoon, putting...
Red Raider baseball beats Michigan 10-7 at Minute Maid Park
Led by a pair of home runs from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech split day two of the Jeannine McHaney...
Tech splits day two of Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic
After a 10-0 start to the season, No. 24 Texas Tech fell to Rice, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at...
No. 24 Tech suffers narrow loss to Rice
Powered by an impressive and balanced offensive effort, Texas Tech routed North Dakota, 13-5,...
Texas Tech routs North Dakota