Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 76-52

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa (KCBD) – Despite scoring nine of the first 11 points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa State 76-52, Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders took an early lead in the first quarter with Bre’Amber Scott sinking a three putting Tech up by 3. They took their biggest lead in the first quarter by 7 before Iowa State came alive.

In the second quarter, Cyclone Denae Fritz make a three point jumper to put Iowa State up by 5. Iowa State took their biggest lead by 32.

Texas Tech

Bailey Maupin - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 2-7 FG

Bre’Amber Scott - 8 pts | 4 rebs | 3-8 FG

Jazmaine Lewis - 8 pts | 5 rebs | 4-9 FG

Iowa State

Ashley Joens - 22 pts | 10 rebs | 6-19 FG

Emily Ryan - 12 pts | 11 rebs | 4-6 FG

Lexi Donarski - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 4-10 FG

Tech shot 30% from the field, 29% from behind the arc and had 15 turnovers to go with 29 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders open the Big 12 Conference Championships on Thursday against ninth-seeded Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

