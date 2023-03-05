1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 40th Street.

Police got the call at 2:23 a.m. and found 24-year-old Gomesindo Perez dead inside a home.

Police believe Perez was involved in an altercation inside the home and was shot.

They say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.