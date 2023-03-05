3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on I-27.

Police tell us the wreck happened near 66th and I-27 around 4:45 p.m.

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, two others have moderate injuries.

Police have not released what led to the crash or the names of he people involved.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.