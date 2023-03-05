Local Listings
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on I-27.

Police tell us the wreck happened near 66th and I-27 around 4:45 p.m.

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, two others have moderate injuries.

Police have not released what led to the crash or the names of he people involved.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

