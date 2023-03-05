‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teen in Tennessee was scheduled to become an organ donor Sunday after she suffered a life-threatening injury during storms that swept the state on Friday.

According to Liberty Creek High School, Aleya Brooks suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree fell on her.

Jason Brooks, Aleya Brooks’ father, said the tree fell on her while she was helping her family clear debris from their driveway.

Jason Brooks said his daughter, who is also a cheerleader at her school, was taken to the hospital where it was determined she suffered multiple facial and head fractures, as well as deep bleeding in her brain.

The swelling in Aleya Brooks’ head increased Saturday, according to her father.

By Saturday evening, Aleya Brooks’ father said she would be “in the arms of Jesus now” as doctors prepared to remove her from life support on Sunday.

The family planned for her to become an organ donor, WSMV reported.

“We know that Aleya, even in her passing, would want to have a positive impact on others’ lives,” Jason Brooks said in a Facebook post.

The family held an honor march for her sacrifice at Skyline Hospital Sunday.

The surgery time was scheduled for the afternoon.

“Anyone is welcome to attend in honoring Aleya’s life and amazing legacy of loving Jesus and loving others,” Jason Brooks said.

Liberty Creek High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a time of prayer for Aleya Brooks in the school’s field house.

Jason Brooks said the critical care waiting room was flooded with more than 50 Liberty Creek Varsity cheerleaders, administrators and teachers, and Long Hollow Church Family pastors and family members in support of his daughter.

A GoFundMe has been established by the family as a memorial to Aleya Brooks. As of Sunday, over $2,000 of it’s $2,500 goal has been raised.

