LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High school basketball playoff scores for all our area teams.

Girls State Championship

5A

Frisco Liberty 57 Lubbock Cooper 52

1A

Nazareth 30 Huckabay 20

Boys Regional Finals/Winners to State

4A

Randall 58 Canyon 44

3A

Childress 56 Brock 55 OT

2A

New Home 77 Floydada 65

1A

Jayton 56 Lorenzo 47

