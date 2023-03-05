More fire weather on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red flag warnings across most of our area Sunday as winds pick up for a warm afternoon. Tonight, lows drop into the low 40s and upper 30s with clear skies overnight. Light and scattered clouds throughout the morning. Westerly winds fuel the increase in temperatures, highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

Red flag warnings tomorrow (KCBD)

Those winds begin to pick up in the afternoon, increasing fire danger. The NWS has red flag warnings beginning at noon and ending at 8 pm, so be very cautious!

7 day forecast (KCBD)

More clouds Monday, along with a slight drop in temperatures, with highs in the 70s. Tuesday, even cooler. Some chances of showers in the evening, increasing overnight and throughout Wednesday.

