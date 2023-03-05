Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Home, Jayton Boys head to State

Jayton Boys headed to State
Jayton Boys headed to State(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - New Home and Jayton won Regional Championships Saturday at the Texan Dome in Levelland Saturday and will both be heading to the State Tournament in the Alamodome in San Antonio this week.

New Home beat New Deal and Floydada to win the 2A Regional Tournament.

New Home Boys headed to State
New Home Boys headed to State(Team Photo)

Jayton beat Happy and Lorenzo to win the 1A Regional Tournament.

Both teams learned their State matchups Sunday.

No. 5 New Home (31-7) faces No. 1 Lipan (36-1) at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Mar. 10 in the 2A State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

No. 10 Flatonia (34-4) meets No. 2 La Rue La Poynor (32-7) 10 a.m. Friday in the other 2A Semifinal.

Winners meet 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the 2A State Championship.

No. 2 Jayton (37-2) will face No. 3 McMullen County (37-2) 10 a.m. Thursday Mar. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the 1A State Semifinals.

No. 19 Benjamin (21-1) vs No. 1 Graford (35-3) meet in the other State Semifinal 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The winners play for the 1A State Championship 8:30 a.m. Saturday!

Best of luck to the Leopards and Jaybirds!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
No. 7 Nazareth beat No. 1 Huckabay 30-20 to win the 1A State Championship Saturday morning in...
Nazareth girls win State Championship
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home
Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates
Lubbock Cooper falls in State Title game 57-52
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Mar. 3

Latest News

Texas Tech is set to host Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale at 5 p.m. on Saturday at...
Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma State 71-68
Hoop Madness Highlights for Saturday, Mar. 4
Hoop Madness Scores for Saturday, Mar. 4
Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates
Lubbock Cooper falls in State Title game 57-52
Hoop Madness Highlights for Saturday, Mar. 4
Hoop Madness Highlights for Saturday, Mar. 4