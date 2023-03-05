Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma State 71-68

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech hosted Oklahoma State for senior night.

The Cowboys went on a scoring run to start the game, putting the Cowboys up by 12 within minutes of the game before the Red Raiders began to close the gap.

In the first half, the Cowboys took the lead and didn’t give it back. Pop Isaacs’ three put the game within 3 going into the second half.

In the second half, Texas Tech began their comeback as D’Maurian Williams made a three-point jumper to tie it at 60 with 4:07 left of the game.

It was a nail biter of an ending, with Oklahoma State winning 71-68 over Texas Tech.

Texas Tech

Fardaws Aimaq - 9 pts | 8 rebs | 3-11 FG

De’Vion Harmon - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 2-6 FG

Pop Isaacs - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 3-7 FG

Oklahoma State

Caleb Asberry - 24 pts | 6 rebs | 8-16 FG

Bryce Thompson - 19 pts | 2 rebs | 8-15

Tyreek Smith - 11 pts | 5 rebs | 4-4 FG

Tech shot 38% from the field, 47% from behind the arc and had 10 turnovers to go with 33 rebounds.

Pete Chrisy and our sports team is headed to Kansas City where Texas Tech will face West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship, Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lubbock time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.