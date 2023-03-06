Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
Jayton Boys headed to State
New Home, Jayton Boys head to State
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Meet Titan! He is a three-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Titan
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams
Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city