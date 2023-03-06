14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York

Local Listings
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEDFORD, N.Y. (Gray News) – Authorities in New York found a 14-foot python on the side of the road.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officers received a report Feb. 14 of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford, which is in Long Island.

When officers arrived, they found the snake curled up in a ball, deceased.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.

Turns out, the reticulated python was 14 feet long.

Officials said it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York state, and the snakes can only be possessed by those with a Dangerous Animal License.

Officials said they are investigating the owner of the snake but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

