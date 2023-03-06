Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
No. 7 Nazareth beat No. 1 Huckabay 30-20 to win the 1A State Championship Saturday morning in...
Nazareth girls win State Championship
Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates
Lubbock Cooper falls in State Title game 57-52

Latest News

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days.
RAW: California residents trapped by walls of snow
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Two Shallowater firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon when their truck overturned while on...
Shallowater firefighters injured in rollover on way to grass fire
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault