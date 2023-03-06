Codes neighborhood deployment in Monterey Park neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a field exercise in the Monterey Park neighborhood on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 82nd Street, Avenue P, 98th Street, and University Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office will be set up at the South Side Citizen Convenience Station to provide information and for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll-off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.