Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Codes neighborhood deployment in Monterey Park neighborhood

Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and...
Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a field exercise in the Monterey Park neighborhood on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.  This exercise area will be bordered by 82nd Street, Avenue P, 98th Street, and University Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office will be set up at the South Side Citizen Convenience Station to provide information and for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.  Solid Waste will provide a roll-off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover

Latest News

Speaker Phelan announces additional Texas House priorities for 88th Texas Legislature to build a better Texas
The reward for information leading to Marquez's arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month...
WANTED: Odessa man failed to register as sex offender with previous conviction
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
KCBD News at 4