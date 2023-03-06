Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness Team of The Week: Jayton Jaybirds

By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds are on their way to the 1A State Tournament after beating Happy and Lorenzo at the Regional Tournament in Levelland.

No. 2 Jayton is 37-2 with their only losses to 4A Sweetwater and 2A Reagan County.

Jayton faces No. 3 McMullen County (37-2) at 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the 1A State Semifinals.

Good luck to Jayton at State!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
No. 7 Nazareth beat No. 1 Huckabay 30-20 to win the 1A State Championship Saturday morning in...
Nazareth girls win State Championship
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Jayton Jaybirds
Jayton Boys headed to State
New Home, Jayton Boys head to State
Texas Tech is set to host Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale at 5 p.m. on Saturday at...
Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma State 71-68
Hoop Madness Highlights for Saturday, Mar. 4
Hoop Madness Scores for Saturday, Mar. 4