Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Jayton Jaybirds

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds are on their way to the 1A State Tournament after beating Happy and Lorenzo at the Regional Tournament in Levelland.

No. 2 Jayton is 37-2 with their only losses to 4A Sweetwater and 2A Reagan County.

Jayton faces No. 3 McMullen County (37-2) at 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the 1A State Semifinals.

Good luck to Jayton at State!

