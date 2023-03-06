Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Titan

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Titan KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Titan is a very happy boy who loves being around people and going on walks. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Titan can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
Jayton Boys headed to State
New Home, Jayton Boys head to State
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Meet Peaches! He is a one-year-old Rottweiler/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches
Meet Peaches! He is a one-year-old Rottweiler/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches
Meet Sputnick! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sputnick
Meet Sputnick! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sputnick