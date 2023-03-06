KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Titan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Titan KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Titan is a very happy boy who loves being around people and going on walks. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Titan can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

