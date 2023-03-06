Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
Bryan's Steakhouse fire(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are responding to Bryan’s Steaks for reports of a structure fire.

LFR responded to 1212 50th St. just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday and are still on scene.

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
Bryan's Steakhouse fire(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

An employee at the steakhouse called police, stating a fire started at the grill. The employee said the fire was extinguished, but left behind a lot of smoke.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire had traveled through the kitchen’s vent hood system and into attic of the restaurant. No one was injured and firefighters contained the blaze.

Crews are still working to clear out the smoke from the building and extinguish any lingering embers.

Authorities are still determining the severity of the damage.

Bryan’s Steaks will be closed for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27
Two Shallowater firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon when their truck overturned while on...
Shallowater firefighters injured in rollover on way to grass fire
Cade Clark on his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
Frenship senior wins first place with restored tractor at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Latest News

A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Frenship senior wins first place with restored tractor at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Tell Me Something Good - Monday, March 6
Meet Titan! He is a three-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Titan
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams