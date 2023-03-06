Lubbock Chamber of Commerce unveils member-based energy cooperative

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that it is forming an Energy Cooperative for members. It is designed to save members’ time shopping for electric providers and reduce the cost of electricity through aggregated buying pools. The combined energy usage of participating members will provide leverage to secure competitive fixed rates.

As Lubbock transitions to electric competition, LP&L will no longer serve as the city-owned electricity provider. Instead, customers will shop from multiple retail electric providers, each offering their own plans, pricing, and contract terms. The retail providers are responsible for buying and selling power.

“A competitive electricity market will give businesses more options and control over how to meet their energy needs best,” said Kay McDowell, CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. “Because our member businesses are busy running their organizations, we are creating this Energy Cooperative to save time and money.”

The Chamber is partnering with CQI Associates, LLC, an energy and sustainability management consulting firm, to administer the Energy Cooperative. CQI was selected because of their proven success administering Chamber of Commerce Energy Cooperatives over the last 25 years.

“We engaged CQI after interviewing their team, vetting their services, and talking with their Chamber clients,” said McDowell. “We are pleased with this partnership because they will take the confusion out of the process for our members by shopping and negotiating rates for the group from qualified electricity suppliers.”

The Chamber Energy Cooperative is available to members, and they are currently adding to the group. The first Energy Cooperative information session will be held this Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lubbock Chamber office, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101 in the McDougal Building. To learn how your business can participate and to register for the information session visit: lubbockchamber.com/energycoop

Full deregulation will occur by this fall. Businesses who don’t select an electric provider will be assigned to the default retail provider. For more information about the transition to competition, visit lpandl.com/retail-competition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.