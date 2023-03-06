Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams

Texas Tech suspended head basketball coach Mark Adams for making a racially insensitive remark to a player

Adams told Stadium Network he quoted a bible verse about masters and servants

Police investigating deadly Central Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning near 40th and Raleigh Ave.

Investigators say 24-year-old Gomesindo Perez was shot during a fight

2 Shallowater firefighters injured in crash

Two Shallowater volunteer firefighters are recovering after a rollover Sunday afternoon

They were responding to a grass fire when the driver went off the road, overcorrected and caused their truck to overturn

