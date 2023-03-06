Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams

  • Texas Tech suspended head basketball coach Mark Adams for making a racially insensitive remark to a player
  • Adams told Stadium Network he quoted a bible verse about masters and servants
  • Details here: Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams

Police investigating deadly Central Lubbock shooting

  • Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning near 40th and Raleigh Ave.
  • Investigators say 24-year-old Gomesindo Perez was shot during a fight
  • Read more here: 1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

2 Shallowater firefighters injured in crash

