Potential showers and mild temperatures this week

Temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday and then drop again on Wednesday as cooler temperatures move southward across the area tonight through Wednesday.
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes ahead on the South Plains with our weather. Rain could return to portions of the area along with clouds and cooler temperatures. There is a possibility of isolated showers and storms over the central and South Plains region with better chances of storms along and east of the Caprock.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday and then drop again on Wednesday as cooler...
Temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday and then drop again on Wednesday as cooler temperatures move southward across the area tonight through Wednesday(KCBD, John Robison)

Temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday and then drop again on Wednesday as cooler temperatures move southward across the area tonight through Wednesday. That means that daytime highs will remain in the 70s tomorrow and cool to the 60s on Wednesday.

Mostly showers and a few storms will be possible beginning Tuesday evening and extending into late Wednesday with limited activity over the South Plains.

The trend of roller-coaster temperatures will extend through the week and into the weekend.

