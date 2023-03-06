20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.

Carlos Isaac Perez-Loera, 20, was driving north on CR 251 in Gaines County at 7:12 a.m. on Saturday, according to a DPS report. When approaching the intersection at CR 214, the vehicle did not stop at the stop sign.

Perez-Loera’s vehicle traveled through the intersection and entered into a nearby pasture. The car then rolled and Perez-Loera was thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities state Perez-Loera was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

