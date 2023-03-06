Shallowater firefighters injured in rollover on way to grass fire

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Two Shallowater firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon when their truck overturned while on their way to a grass fire.

Lubbock County Commissioner and Lieutenant with the Shallowater Fire Department, Jordan Rackler says the volunteers were on their way to assist New Deal with a grass fire on County Road 2300 just after 2:15 p.m. when the driver lost control on FM 1294, left the roadway and overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn.

Commissioner Jason Corley posted these photos of the crash to Facebook.

Rackler says one firefighter was sent to Covenant but has already been released. The driver is being treated at UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rackler says the hospitality from other fire departments has been amazing, supporting these firefighters as they recover.

