Warmth and a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well above average temperatures yesterday will be followed by more of the same today and tomorrow. Despite considerable cloudiness today will be dry. There is, however, a chance of rain on the way.

Forecast highs today will range from about 10 to 20 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures today will peak from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 18 degrees above the average for the time of year. Most of the area will have a gentle breeze, generally southwesterly at about 5 to 15 mph. The exception is the northeastern viewing area where a northeasterly breeze of 10 to 20 mph will result in a slightly cooler day.

Temperatures will remain above average tonight with lows mostly in the 40s.

Clouds will continue to dominate our sky tomorrow, Tuesday, with temperatures nearly as warm as, and wind speeds similar to, today.

A slight chance of rain arrives late tomorrow and continues through Wednesday night. There may be some thunder, though mainly over the eastern viewing area. Most of the rain will be light. However, heavier rainfall may accompany any thunderstorms.

The southeastern third of so has the greatest potential for thunder. By the way, if you can hear thunder the storm is near enough that lightning could strike at your location. When thunder roars, move indoors.

In this pattern all precipitation is expected to be liquid.

