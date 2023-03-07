Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach
The reward for information leading to Marquez's arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month...
WANTED: Odessa man failed to register as sex offender with previous conviction

Latest News

DOJ moves to ground JetBlue, Spirit merger
DOJ moves to ground JetBlue, Spirit merger
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on...
Starbucks’ Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee
Howard Schultz has agreed to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is examining Starbucks’...
Sen. Bernie Sanders: Starbucks CEO set to testify
DOJ moves to ground JetBlue, Spirit merger
Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
‘It’s great working together’: Twin sisters making history in shipping industry