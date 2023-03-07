Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

JetBlue
JetBlue(Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit, a budget carrier, to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other airlines.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to hold a news conference to announce the lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

JetBlue and Spirit have anticipated the government challenge for weeks. The government had previously requested additional documents and depositions about JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, the nation’s biggest budget airline. Negotiations over a possible settlement failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach
The reward for information leading to Marquez's arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month...
WANTED: Odessa man failed to register as sex offender with previous conviction

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a possible gas leak in South Lubbock.
LFR evacuating 114th between Slide and Frankford after gas leak
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden will seek Medicare changes, increase tax rate in new budget
Investigators are working to figure out what led to a house fire in Lubbock County overnight.
Mobile home destroyed in northeast Lubbock fire
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive