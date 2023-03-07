Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Controlled burn leads to structure fire near Buffalo Springs Lake

Deputies responded to E. C R 7200 & C R 3100 in reference to a control burn that was not called...
Deputies responded to E. C R 7200 & C R 3100 in reference to a control burn that was not called in and had gotten out of control, threatening a structure.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At approximately 5:30 p.m., March 6, 2023, deputies responded to a call for service on a structure fire.

Deputies responded to E. C R 7200 & C R 3100 in reference to a controlled burn that was not called in and had gotten out of control, threatening a structure.

Upon arrival deputies located a residence and a garage that were fully engulfed. Through the initial investigation, they learned that the residence at 9717 CR 3100 was currently unoccupied.

Slaton Fire, Roosevelt fire, and Buffalo Springs Lake fire responded to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27

Latest News

Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019 and lawmakers now seek further regulation
Proposed legislation seeks more regulation, criminal offense for some hemp products in Texas
lubbock 101 academy
Lubbock 101 academy is a chance for residents to get a peek behind the scenes
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce unveils member-based energy cooperative
New energy cooperative for members
New energy cooperative for members