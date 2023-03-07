Local Listings
Cost of care: Diabetic patients struggle to afford insulin

The cost of insulin
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2.7 million adults in Texas are living with diabetes according to a new report from insulin manufacturer Eli Lilly. Many of those patients struggle to afford the life-saving medicine they need daily. The cost of insulin has been steadily rising since the early 2000′s.

According to the CDC, diabetes is now the most expensive chronic condition in the United States. An estimated 37 million Americans with the disease are shelling out more money for medicine.

However, a recent announcement by Eli Lilly could stop that trend. The manufacturer recently announced a cap on out-of-pocket costs for patients at $35 per month.

The move could have a big impact on the affordability and accessibility of insulin in the future. For Jahaida Briones, a type 2 diabetic, the cost of insulin has been racking up for years. Many patients like her struggle to pay for the essentials to treat themselves effectively, and rising inflation is only making it harder.

“With inflation and everything going up I mean gas prices, groceries going up, I have two teenagers,” Briones said. “It’s really hitting the pocket really bad.

Some of Briones’ friends have had it worse than her, relying on less secure sources for their medication.

“I have friends that have even gone to Mexico to get it,” Briones said. “It’s too expensive here, they didn’t have insurance. They just couldn’t afford it.”

Others she knows are simply giving up on getting the life-saving drug altogether.

“My neighbor down the street, he just quit taking it,” Briones said. “It’s because it was so expensive, and he couldn’t afford it.

Briones hasn’t had to resort to such drastic measures, but she has had to make some changes due to a shortage of one of her medications.

“Trulicity, I haven’t been able to get,” Briones said.

That drug is now on backorder due to a popular new trend that has non-diabetic adults buying it for weight loss.

“Since they’re buying it we’re not able to get it for us that need it,” Briones said. “Now because it’s on backorder, it’s costing me $300 for one box.”

The shortage is forcing her to rely on alternative drugs, raising her cost of care even higher.

“The fast-acting pens, those are costing me another $100 per box,” Briones said. “That’s running me probably about $400 to $500 per month extra.”

