Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas CARF accredited

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has been accredited for its Employee Development Services program, by CARF which is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

By pursuing and achieving accreditation, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has demonstrated that it meets international standards for quality and is committed to pursuing excellence.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows our organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is a local nonprofit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers in Northwest Texas since 1968.

We would welcome an opportunity to further acquaint you with our services and respond to your questions. Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is a valuable asset, and the CARF accreditation underscores the agency’s commitment to the community we serve.

