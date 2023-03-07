KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tony KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter four about eight months.

Tony is very smart and happy. He can also be a goofball and loves to play tag. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Titan can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

