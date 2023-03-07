Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tony KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter four about eight months.

Tony is very smart and happy. He can also be a goofball and loves to play tag. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Titan can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Titan.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

