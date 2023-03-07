Local Listings
LFR evacuating 114th between Slide and Frankford after gas leak

Emergency crews are responding to a possible gas leak in South Lubbock.
Emergency crews are responding to a possible gas leak in South Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Lubbock.

Around 9:27 a.m., police and fire were called to the area of 114th and Chicago.

As a precaution, streets between Slide and Frankford have been blocked. LFR is also evacuating the area, according to police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

