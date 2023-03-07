LFR evacuating 114th between Slide and Frankford after gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Lubbock.

Around 9:27 a.m., police and fire were called to the area of 114th and Chicago.

As a precaution, streets between Slide and Frankford have been blocked. LFR is also evacuating the area, according to police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

