LFR evacuating 114th between Slide and Frankford after gas leak
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Lubbock.
Around 9:27 a.m., police and fire were called to the area of 114th and Chicago.
As a precaution, streets between Slide and Frankford have been blocked. LFR is also evacuating the area, according to police.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
