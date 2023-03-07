Local Listings
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks

Fire crews responded to Bryan’s Steaks for reports of a structure fire.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are responding to Bryan’s Steaks for reports of a structure fire.

LFR responded to 1212 50th St. just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday and are still on scene.

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
Bryan's Steakhouse fire(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

An employee at the steakhouse called police, stating a fire started at the grill. The employee said the fire was extinguished, but left behind a lot of smoke.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire had traveled through the kitchen’s vent hood system and into attic of the restaurant. No one was injured and firefighters contained the blaze.

Crews are still working to clear out the smoke from the building and extinguish any lingering embers.

Authorities are still determining the severity of the damage.

Bryan’s Steaks will be closed for the rest of the day.

