Lubbock 101 academy is a chance for residents to get a peek behind the scenes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The City of Lubbock is offering you a chance to get behind the scenes of what goes on in its day-to-day operations.

“Lubbock 101″ is a citizen’s academy where you can learn more about how everything works at the municipal level. The academy will consist of 5 classroom days and each session will be in a different location so attendees can see all facilities. Some of the operations you will learn about are parks and recreation, sanitation, airport public safety, and even what the city budget is spent on.

“We’ll be out at the water plant, you get to see raw water, which is essentially lake water, to the finished water,” City manager Jarrett Atkinson said.

Not only will you tour some of Lubbock’s main operational facilities, but you will also be able to get in on the action.

“Sometimes they are our canines, sometimes they are motorcycle units. We’ll have the SWAT team out there, the investigations team, and all of those things they have out there to demonstrate you can get a chance to try that,” he said.

Some people that have been through the program said they found a new appreciation for the city and the people that work there.

“We have shared that information with a lot of our friends so in a way we’re like an ambassador to the city’s fun facts and things like that. I think it a worthy and valuable thing to do with your time,” 2019 graduate of Lubbock 101, Karin Slyker said.

The first session begins on march 30 and the academy ends with a graduation ceremony on May 9. Applications close this Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.