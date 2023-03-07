Local Listings
Lubbock man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit

Adam Tyler Earls, 31
Adam Tyler Earls, 31(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 31-year-old Adam Earls was arrested on Monday evening after leading Lubbock police in a pursuit through Lubbock.

At 8:36 p.m. on Monday, March 6, LPD was called to 114th Street and University Avenue for reports of a hit-and-run. Earls fled the scene in his Dodge Charger but was soon located in the area of 50th and University where officers attempted a traffic stop.

Officers initiated a pursuit after Earls refused to stop, even deploying a spike strip near 10th and University, but Earls continued to evade officers despite his vehicle sustaining tire damage.

Earls entered the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of 4th Street and intentionally struck a PD vehicle. The pursuit continued to the 600 block of West Loop 289 where officers initiated a forcible stop, ending the pursuit.

Earls was taken into custody after a brief struggle and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he’s held on a combined $150,000 bond.

His charges include aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

